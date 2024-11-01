Four Schoolchildren, one cop martyred in Mastung blast

QUETTA – At least four schoolchildren and one policeman were martyred in a blast in Mastung district of Balochistan on Friday.

The blast took place at Girls High Schools-Civil Hospital Chowk at a time when children were going to schools in the morning.

Police said a school van was hit when the militants tried to target a police mobile van in the area, adding that more than 15 children were injured in the attack.

They said the injured have been shifted to the DHQ hospital for treatment while security forces have cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gillani has condemned the attack and called for strict action against those involved in such heinous act.

Earlier this month, eight people including four policemen were martyred in an explosion in the North Waziristan tribal district.

Reports said a suicide bomber rammed his explosives laden vehicle to the Eidak Police post playing hell in the area. At least four cops and four civilians embraced martyrdom and several others received serious injuries as the vehicle used in the bombing was torn into pieces.

“The target of the attack was a police post in Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil of the North Waziristan and four police personnel are also included among the six people who succumbed to their injuries,” the security personnel said.