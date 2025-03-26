Suzuki Alto New Installment Plans in Pakistan after price increase

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s entry-level car Alto just got expensive as Suzuki jacked up prices to upgrade quality. The price of 660cc car jacks went up by over Rs1lac, and hike made it difficult for many buyers to pay in full, leading more consumers to opt for installment plans.

As Suzuki continues to offer enhanced vehicle features, the shift to financing options reflects growing financial strain on customers, as paying cash becomes less affordable for many.

Suzuki Pakistan is offering updated installment plans for Alto VXR and Alto VXL AGS models after their recent price revision. These plans of Bank Alfalah are designed to help potential buyers manage the financial impact of the new prices amidst growing inflation and rising costs in the automotive market.

Suzuki Alto VXR Installment Plan

Alto VXR Amount Price 2,827,000 Equity/Security Deposit 850,000 Processing Fees 15,500 1st Year Insurance 67,675 Monthly Payment (5 years) 56,540

Suzuki Alto VXL AGS Installment Plan

Alto VXL Amount Price 3,140,000 Equity/Security Deposit 942,000 Processing Fees 15,550 1st Year Insurance 76,125 Monthly Payment (5 years) 62,500

These updated installment plans allow Suzuki Alto buyers to make the car more affordable despite the price increase. The monthly installments for both models are designed to be manageable for individuals looking for budget-friendly car ownership options.

Alto Price in Pakistan

Models Price Alto VX 2,331,000 Alto VXR 2,707,000 Alto VXR-AGS 2,894,000 Alto VXL-AGS 3,045,000 Alto VXR Upgraded Version 2,827,000 Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version 2,989,000 Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version 3,140,000

Alto Taxes in Pakistan