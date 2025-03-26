AGL69.06▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)AIRLINK175.89▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)BOP10.98▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.15▲ 0.22 (0.02%)DFML44.67▲ 0.16 (0.00%)DGKC132.99▲ 2 (0.02%)FCCL46.12▲ 1.18 (0.03%)FFL16.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC143.96▲ 2.18 (0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.5▲ 1.05 (0.02%)NBP77.13▲ 0.93 (0.01%)OGDC232.75▲ 8.56 (0.04%)PAEL47.48▲ 1.58 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL193.3▲ 7.82 (0.04%)PRL37▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC23.77▲ 0.08 (0.00%)SEARL99.87▲ 1.47 (0.01%)TELE7.75▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET22.8▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG65.14▼ -1 (-0.02%)UNITY28.58▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Suzuki Alto New Installment Plans in Pakistan after price increase

Suzuki Alto New Installment Plans In Pakistan After Price Increase
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s entry-level car Alto just got expensive as Suzuki jacked up prices to upgrade quality. The price of 660cc car jacks went up by over Rs1lac, and hike made it difficult for many buyers to pay in full, leading more consumers to opt for installment plans.

As Suzuki continues to offer enhanced vehicle features, the shift to financing options reflects growing financial strain on customers, as paying cash becomes less affordable for many.

Suzuki Pakistan is offering updated installment plans for Alto VXR and Alto VXL AGS models after their recent price revision. These plans of Bank Alfalah are designed to help potential buyers manage the financial impact of the new prices amidst growing inflation and rising costs in the automotive market.

Suzuki Alto VXR Installment Plan

Alto VXR Amount 
Price 2,827,000
Equity/Security Deposit 850,000
Processing Fees 15,500
1st Year Insurance 67,675
Monthly Payment (5 years) 56,540

Suzuki Alto VXL AGS Installment Plan

Alto VXL Amount
Price 3,140,000
Equity/Security Deposit 942,000
Processing Fees 15,550
1st Year Insurance 76,125
Monthly Payment (5 years) 62,500

These updated installment plans allow Suzuki Alto buyers to make the car more affordable despite the price increase. The monthly installments for both models are designed to be manageable for individuals looking for budget-friendly car ownership options.

Alto Price in Pakistan

Models Price
Alto VX 2,331,000
Alto VXR 2,707,000
Alto VXR-AGS 2,894,000
Alto VXL-AGS 3,045,000
Alto VXR Upgraded Version 2,827,000
Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version 2,989,000
Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version 3,140,000

Alto Taxes in Pakistan

Models Filer  Non-Filer 
Alto VX 11,655 34,965
Alto VXR 13,535 40,605
Alto VXR-AGS 14,470 43,410
Alto VXL-AGS 15,225 45,675
Alto VXR Upgraded Version 14,135 42,405
Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded Version 14,945 44,835
Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded Version 15,700 47,100

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

