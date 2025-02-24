New Price for Suzuki Alto in Pakistan after big increase; Check Full Prices here

LAHORE – Base car models like Suzuki Alto remain everyday cars for tens of thousands, known for affordable and accessible ride but the 660cc car becomes more expensive as prices climb by up to Rs120,000 to Rs2,827,000.

In a recent update, Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced a massive price increase for its widely popular Suzuki Alto and Ravi models, in what is said to be an effort to improve vehicle quality and safety.

Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan

Alto, the new cheapest car of Suzuki, saw price hike of over 1lac and new rate of Alto VXR MT stands at Rs2,827,000, while Alto VXR AGS and Alto VXL AGS models prices moved up Rs95,000, The new prices are Rs2,989,000 and Rs. 3,140,000, respectively.

Model Old Price New Price Increase Alto VXR MT 2,707,000 2,827,000 120,000 Alto VXR AGS 2,894,000 2,989,000 95,000 Alto VXL AGS 3,045,000 3,140,000 95,000

The company mentioned upgrading car quality, safety, and comfort, assuring customers that these adjustments will help maintain the standards of the vehicles.

Suzuki Alto

The Suzuki Alto is favored for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and easy access to spare parts, thanks to a strong dealership network. It also has a quick resale value and offers essential safety features like ABS and airbags. However, some drawbacks include its underpowered performance on highways, subpar build quality compared to its JDM counterpart, and the absence of air conditioning in the VX variant.

Additionally, production issues can cause delays, and spare parts are often expensive, which could add to long-term maintenance costs. Despite these cons, the Alto remains a popular choice for budget-conscious buyers.