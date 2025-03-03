Suzuki Alto 5 Years Installment Plans in Pakistan after prices increase in 2025

Alto, the cheapest hatchback of Suzuki, just got more expensive and top-of-the-line the car now costs Rs3.14 million. The company announced major price increase across several car models, with some models witnessing price jump of up to Rs120,000.

The auto giant raised prices of its car models, with increases of up to Rs120,000. Alto VXR MT now costs Rs2,827,000, while the Alto VXR AGS and Alto VXL AGS have risen by Rs95,000. The price revision made it more difficult for cash buyers to afford vehicles, leading many to seek easy installment plans.

If you are looking to own fuel-efficient Alto, here is the easy installment plan, and you can get your hands on new car by paying affordable monthly payments.

Alto Installment Plans 2025

Alto VX

Car Price Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Instalment 2,331,000 932,400 1,398,600 36,081

Alto VXR

Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Instalment 868,200 2,025,800 52,261

Alto VXL

Down Payment Bank Participation Monthly Instalment 913,500 2,131,500 54,988

NOTE: These Installment Plans are with Bank Alfalah, please check other lenders to compare prices

Alto New Price in Pakistan 2025