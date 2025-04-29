Minimum increase in EOBI pension; check complete details here

ISLAMABAD – The Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) increased the minimum pension from Rs10,000 to Rs11, 500, the official sources said on Monday.

The decision was made in a meeting with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain in the chair. The minister was briefed on the performance of EOBI over the three quarters.

According to the briefing, EOBI generated an income of Rs116 billion during 2024–25, marking a 40% increase in revenue.

The briefing stated that the minimum pension has been increased from Rs10,000 to Rs11,500. Pensions exceeding Rs10,000 have been raised by 15%, with the increase set to take effect from January 1, 2025.

The formal announcement of the pension increase is likely to be made on May 1, in connection with Labour Day.

The briefing further revealed that it has been proposed to include institutions with fewer than 10 employees under the EOBI law. A decision has also been made to bring agricultural, domestic, financial and legal sectors under EOBI coverage.