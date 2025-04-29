PM Carney’s Liberals lead Canadian election, projected to form minority govt

OTTAWA – Canada’s Liberals led by Prime Minister Mark Carney took lead over Conservatives in elections, according to unofficial results.

However, CTV News predicted that the Liberal would not claim a majority as it would need to make alliance for making a minority government.

The Liberals need to secure 172 seats of the House of Commons’ 343 electoral districts to achieve a majority that would enable them to negotiate with the US government on tariff issues.

As per latest results, the Liberals have secured 161 districts, taking a lead over the Conservatives who stood at 150 while the vote count is still underway.

Polls concluded last in British Columbia it could decide whether Liberals fall short of a majority government.

It is recalled that Carney had expressed resolve to adopt a tough approach with the US over the import tariffs. He had also said Canada will need to to spend billions to reduce its dependence on the US.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected a Liberal win but it did not predict that if it would make a majority government.

Last month, Canadian politician and seasoned economist Mark Carney has been sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister as the country of 40 million is facing political and economic instability.

Carney is the former Governor of the Bank of England, who brings his decades of financial experience to his new role as Prime Minister of Canada.

He has previously led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England through major economic crises, earning a reputation for steady leadership.