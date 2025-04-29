UK, Pakistan Agree to strengthen climate collaboration under green compact

A two-member UK government’s delegation led by Jo Moir, Development Director at the British High Commission in Islamabad, called on Senator Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination here on Monday to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation under the Pakistan-UK Green Compact.

The meeting focused on exploring future collaborative initiatives aimed at accelerating climate action, supporting nature conservation, and strengthening climate resilience across Pakistan.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to achieving the goals of the Green Compact — a landmark political partnership between Pakistan and the UK that serves as a framework for joint action on climate change, biodiversity, and green economic growth.

During the dialogue, Minister Malik emphasised Pakistan’s urgent need for international support to tackle the escalating impacts of climate change and welcomed the UK’s continued technical and financial assistance, particularly through innovative financing tools and capacity-building programmes.

Jo Moir highlighted the UK’s commitment to mobilising climate finance for Pakistan and other vulnerable countries, noting that the Green Compact is designed to catalyze private sector investment, promote research partnerships, and support policy dialogue on decarbonization, climate resilience, and clean energy transition.

Nimra Zaheer, Head Climate, Resilience and Humanitarian Team at the British High Commission Islamabad, also shared further details of the Pakistan-UK Green Compact initiative to be implemented jointly by both countries.

She told the meeting that Key areas of cooperation under the Pakistan-UK Green Compact include mobilising climate finance through programmes such as the Climate Investment Fund Pakistan (CIFPAK), supporting policy dialogue, research collaboration, and institutional linkages between both countries, advancing joint efforts on climate-resilient development, low-carbon transition, and biodiversity protection, and promoting green trade and investment, including opportunities linked to carbon markets and sustainable infrastructure.

The Green Compact represents a non-binding political commitment between Pakistan and the UK, initially spanning to 2030.

It builds on Pakistan’s climate leadership at COP27 and the UK’s COP26 Presidency, with the goal of raising global climate ambition and unlocking practical, scalable solutions to the dual crises of climate change and nature loss.

Both parties agreed to further operationalise the Compact through a joint Annual Action Plan, with quarterly reviews to monitor progress and align activities with national and international climate priorities.

Earlier, Secretary Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Ministry, Aisha Humera Moriani also discussed various aspects of the Pakistan-UK Green Impact Initiative.

“The Pakistan-UK Green Compact is a non-binding political statement of intent between UK and Pakistan initially to 2030, with the option to renew.

It aims to help Pakistan and the UK realise our respective climate and nature commitments, and also sets a framework to collaborate to raise global ambition and accelerate international action to tackle the climate and nature emergencies,” the secretary Ms. Moriani informed the minister Musadik Malik.

She also explained that in fact the Green Compact collaborative initiative would draw on resources from across both the governments, universities and centres of excellence, to support climate action.