PTA decides not to issue license to Starlink for now

ISLAMABAD– The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) decided not to issue a license to Starlink for now, the sources close to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the licensing process for Starlink to provide satellite internet services in Pakistan has been further delayed due to conditional registration.

The reports suggested that the PTA made the issuance of the license contingent upon Starlink’s permanent registration with the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (SUPARCO).

The board had granted temporary registration to Starlink on March 21.

The SUPARCO is working on finalizing all technical and regulatory matters required for Starlink’s permanent registration.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus approved the license for Starlink, the satellite internet service provider.

According to the local media, Bangladesh became the second country in South Asia after Sri Lanka to allow Elon Musk’s internet company, Starlink, to operate.

Faiz Ahmed Tayyab, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, stated that there was growing public demand for Starlink’s entry into Bangladesh.

He added that this demand intensified particularly after repeated internet shutdowns by Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian government during the public uprising in July.

He further noted that one of the Chief Adviser’s key intentions was to send a clear message to the global community that Bangladesh is an investment-friendly country.

He also emphasized the challenge of providing uninterrupted, high-quality internet services to remote areas, islands, rugged mountainous regions, and coastal zones affected by natural disasters.