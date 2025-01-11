School timings in Punjab from Jan 13 after winter holidays

LAHORE – The Department of Special Education in Punjab has issued timings for schools, which are set to reopen after winter holidays on January 13.

The school timings have been issued keeping in view the ongoing cold wave in the province, the department said.

The special education schools will be reopening on January 13 after a break of 23 days as they were closed on December 20 in wake of winter vacations.

Punjab Schools Timings Jan 2025

The special education department said the schools will open at 9 am and close at 2pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. However, they will close at 12pm on Fridays.

Relaxation in Uniform

The department has also relaxed the uniform requirement for students in special educational institutions from January 13 to February 15 due to cold weather.

Punjab Schools Reopen After Winter Holidays

Meanwhile, all public and private schools in Punjab are set to reopen on January 13 as the provincial government has so far not announced an extension in winter holidays.

On the other hand, the Met Office predicated that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

Dense fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in northeast Punjab. Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeastern Punjab and eastern Sindh during evening/night hours.