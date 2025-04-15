Small aircraft crashes near Anwarabad on Luddan Road in Punjab’s Vehari

VEHARI – A small aircraft has crashed near Anwarabad on Luddan Road in Punjab’s Vehari district.

The eyewitnesses stated that the aircraft went down in fields near the depot of a private oil company.

They also reported hearing a loud explosion that could be heard from a distance, adding that flames and smoke were seen rising high into the sky.

Earlier this year, a devastating incident of the plane crash has been reported from Risalpur, Nowshera District, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, and the pilot is feared dead.

A report shared by Aaj News said a Pakistan Air Force training jet crashed on Tuesday in Risalpur and the wreckage was found in fields near the runway. Some reports claimed that the pilot may have lost their life in the incident, but Pakistan Air Force or state Television have yet to share details about the incident.

Soon after the crash, emergency services, including Rescue 1122, ambulances, and fire brigade teams from the armed forces rushed to the crash site. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Last year, several similar incidents were reported as first PAF Mirage aircraft crashed in Cheemian Wali in Shorkot tehsil, Jhang, and another aircraft crashed in the mountainous terrain of Gadoon Amazai.