US delegation, Mohsin Naqvi celebrate Baisakhi with Sikh community

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, alongside a high-level delegation of US Congressmen, Monday participated in the vibrant Baisakhi festival celebrations at the Kartarpur Corridor, in a strong gesture of interfaith harmony and international engagement.

The visiting US delegation included Congressman Thomas Richard Suozzi, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker, and US Consul General Kristen K.

Hawkins.

Upon arrival, the delegation received a warm welcome from leading figures of the Sikh community at the Darshan Deori, where they were greeted with garlands and flowers.

Minister Naqvi and the US lawmakers extended heartfelt congratulations to the Sikh community on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The group toured the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, where they viewed historical relics associated with Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and received detailed briefings on the site’s spiritual and cultural significance.

In a show of deep respect for Sikh traditions, the delegation participated in a prayer ceremony and visited the historic well within the Gurdwara complex.

As part of the religious protocol, they were honored with saropa (traditional Sikh robes) and kirpan (ceremonial swords), and also mingled with Sikh pilgrims from India, who enthusiastically took photos with the dignitaries.

In a symbolic act of unity and cultural appreciation, Mohsin Naqvi and the US delegation sat with Sikh pilgrims in the langar hall and shared a communal meal, reflecting the inclusive values of the Sikh faith.

Congressman Suozzi expressed his delight at participating in the festivities, calling it “a pleasure to join the Sikh community in this moment of celebration.”

Congressman Jackson praised Pakistan’s efforts, saying, “The arrangements made at Kartarpur Corridor and Gurdwara Sahib are truly commendable.”

The US delegation also visited the Zero Point at the corridor, highlighting the importance of cross-border peace initiatives.

Minister Naqvi emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to promoting religious tourism and facilitating Sikh pilgrims, stating that Pakistan has simplified visa processes and remains dedicated to offering the best possible hospitality.

“Pakistan is a peaceful nation, and our people embrace all religions with respect and love,” Naqvi said.

“Our priority is to ensure every Sikh pilgrim feels at home while visiting their sacred sites.”