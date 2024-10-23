Electricity prices may go down for November 2024

ISLAMABAD – In a major development, the electricity prices may go down by Rs0.70 per unit as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is due to take up the matter on October 30.

The sources said that Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) officially submitted a request for this reduction, which pertained to the monthly fuel adjustment for September.

The electricity consumers may get some relief during the month of November.

In September, the most expensive electricity was generated from furnace oil, costing 30 rupees and 29 paise per unit.

Additionally, the electricity generated from liquefied natural gas (LNG) was produced at a rate of 24 rupees and 95 paise per unit.

The proposed price decrease, if approved, could provide relief to consumers facing rising energy costs.