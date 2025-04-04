Electricity Rates Relief: How much will you save on your next Bill?

KARACHI – Pakistanis get sigh of relief as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced cut in electricity tariffs, lowering rates by Rs7.59 per unit, and people can now save thousands or rupees in utility bills.
Electricity consumers will get substantial savings with government’s recent reduction in power tariffs. The price cuts will lower electricity bills, especially during the approaching summer months – when electricity consumption increased due to usage of AC and other equipment.
Under the new electricity pricing structure, consumers can expect to pay less for their power usage. The reduction in rates is expected to benefit millions of households and industrial users across the country.
New Electricity Rates in Pakistan
For Domestic Consumers
200 Units
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Savings
|9,740
|7,528
|2,212
300 Units
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Savings
|14,610
|11,292
|3,318
500 Units
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Savings
|24,350
|18,820
|5,530
With recent electricity tariff reduction, consumers will enjoy significant savings on their monthly bills. For households using 200 units, the old bill of Rs 9,740 will drop to Rs 7,528, saving them Rs 2,212. Those consuming 300 units will see a reduction from Rs 14,610 to Rs 11,292, saving Rs 3,318.
For consumers using 500 units, the bill will drop from Rs24,350 to Rs18,820, offering savings of Rs5,530.
Note: The revised rates apply to the base tariff and do not include additional taxes such as Power Duty, General Sales Tax (GST), PTV License Fee, and other charges, which will still be part of the final bill.
For Industrial Consumers
|Usage
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Savings
|1,000 Units
|58,500
|40,510
|17,990
|3,000 Units
|175,500
|121,530
|Over 50,000
Industrial users will see even larger reductions, with some large-scale consumers saving nearly Rs 54,000 on their monthly electricity bills.
