Chicken prices go through the roof but Lahore administration ‘doesn’t care’

LAHORE – Chicken meat retail prices increased massively in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, as the administration failed to control the soaring prices and open violation of official rate list.

Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza regularly shares the government rate list of chicken prices on official page on Facebook but it appears that he is not aware of the ground situation as prices are unchecked in retail market.

What the Official Rate List Says

As per the official rate, the retail price of chicken meat has been fixed at Rs595 per kilogramme, a rate which is unchanged for several days in the government’s record.

Similarly, the price of live chicken has been fixed at Rs411 per kilogramme for retail market.

What’s the Ground Situation?

The situation is completely otherwise the official rate list as retail shopkeepers are clearly flouting the administration orders.

As of April 5, the chicken meat is being sold for Rs760-780 per kg, up by Rs185 than the official prices. If you want to buy the “saafi chicken” which does not include neck, liver and other parts, the shopkeepers charge up to Rs830 per kg.

A shopkeeper named Abid told they are forced to sell the chicken at higher prices due to an increase in the wholesale supply rates. He said the administration should control the wholesale rates to maintain the prices in retail market.

‘They don’t care’

Customers have hit out at the city administration for failing to control the soaring chicken prices in Lahore.

A citizens told the unchecked prices in the retail market proved that “administration doesn’t care” about public. “We have to pay extra money to buy the chicken as official rate list is not being followed by the shopkeepers.”