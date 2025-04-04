Gilani meets Uzbek Senate head to explore new avenues for Trade, Investment

TASHKENT – A high-level parliamentary delegation from Pakistan led by Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate, arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the 150th Anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, scheduled to take place from April 5 to 9, 2025.

During the visit, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani called on Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, and two sides engaged in discussions focused on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, expanding the legal framework for bilateral relations, and exploring new areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing ties between the two nations, which have been based on a foundation of friendly relations and strategic partnership. Particular attention was given to advancing economic cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, transport, logistics, and communications.

A key objective discussed was increasing the bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion. The two sides also agreed on the potential for joint ventures in sectors including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, agricultural machinery, and geology.

Further talks focused on enhancing cooperation within regional frameworks such as the Asian Parliamentary Assembly. Both leaders also highlighted the importance of establishing joint parliamentary oversight to ensure the successful implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels.

As a follow-up, the Senate Chairpersons agreed to formulate a Joint Action Plan aimed at deepening parliamentary cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, with a special focus on strengthening collaboration between their upper chambers.

This meeting underscores the commitment of both countries to fostering a robust and strategic partnership through continuous dialogue and mutual cooperation.