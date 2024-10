KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Rana Ansar’s son died in a road accident in Karachi on Wednesday.

The fatal accident occurred in Clifton area of the port city, leaving the 23-year-old Shahzaib Naqvi dead on the spot.

Rescue officials have shifted the body of Naqvi to a hospital.

Rana Naqvi, who became the first Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly in 2023, took oath as a member of the National Assembly earlier this year after Feb 8 General Elections.