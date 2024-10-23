Paf Holds Multinational Air Exercise Indus Shield 2024

KARACHI – Pakistan Air Force holds multinational air exercise Indus Shield 2024 involving Turkish, Saudi and Egyptian Air Forces among others.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir will witness the Air Exercise Indus Shield 2024 and he will also be given a comprehensive briefing on the broad scope of the exercise.

The main objective of Indus Shield 2024 is to enhance cooperation between participating countries, strengthen military cooperation and develop strategic partnerships.

Indus Shield 2024 highlights Pakistan’s commitment to regional security and its role in promoting joint operational readiness among allied nations.

It serves as a platform to showcase innovative strategies and enhance mutual understanding between participating Air Forces.

The Royal Saudi Air Force has deployed six Panavia Tornado fighter jets for the Indus Shield 2024 air drills in Pakistan.