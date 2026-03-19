Eid-ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting in Pakistan – Check LIVE Updates

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting has officially begun in Islamabad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The session is being chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad to decide the sighting of the Shawwal moon 1447.

Shawwal moon born but not visible

SUPARCO officials said new Shawwal moon was born today at 6:23 am. By the time of sunset today, the moon’s age will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes. In Pakistan’s coastal areas, the time difference between sunset and moonset is expected to be around 28 minutes.

Zonal Committees Activated Nationwide

Alongside the central meeting, zonal moon sighting committees are simultaneously convening in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta. Observations from across the country will be compiled before the final announcement.

Moon Visibility Doubtful, Say Experts

Astronomical experts indicate that the chances of moon sighting today are low. The new moon was born at 6:23 am (PST), and by sunset it is only about 12 hours old, below the typical 14-hour visibility requirement.

Based on current predictions, Ramadan is expected to complete 30 days this year, making Saturday, March 21, 2026, the most likely date for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid 2026 Public Holidays

The government has declared March 20 and 21 as Eid holidays. With Sunday and Pakistan Day on March 23 following, citizens are set to enjoy an extended festive break.

Eid Preparations in Full Swing

Authorities, especially in Lahore, have finalized arrangements in major parks to accommodate large crowds during Eid. Enhanced security and crowd control measures are being implemented.

Strict Monitoring and High Alert ordered

Officials have directed park canteens and vendors to strictly follow approved price lists to prevent overcharging during the holiday rush.

Final Announcement

Pakistani nation now waits for the official decision from the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Will the moon be sighted tonight, or will Ramadan complete 30 days?

Stay tuned for updates…