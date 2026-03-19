Pakistan Shawwal moon live updates as people gear up for Chand raat, Eidul Fitr 2026

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet today (Thursday) to sight the crescent moon for Shawwal that marks the end of holy month of Ramadan and start of Eidul Fitr 2026 festivities.

Ruet-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting, which will be held at the Minister of Religious Affairs in Islamabad at 5:30 pm.

The zonal committees in major cities (Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta) will hold meetings simultaneously to sight the Shawwal moon.

Pakistan Eid Moon 2026 Prediction

According to the meteorological experts, Ramadan will complete all 30 days this year, and the first of Shawwal and Eid will fall on Saturday, March 21.

The moon will be born at 6:23 AM Pakistani time on March 19, and by sunset, it will be only about 12 hours old. For the unversed, it is impossible to see a 12-hour-old moon with the naked eye, and even with a telescope, the moon can only be seen when it is 14 hours old or more.

Public Holidays Schedule

The Cabinet Division has declared March 20 and 21 as public holidays for Eid al-Fitr. These holidays will be combined with the weekly Sunday off and the March 23 holiday for Pakistan Day, creating an extended break.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to declare 20th and 21st March 2026 (Friday and Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, both for offices observing a five and six-day working week”, reads the notification issued by the Cabinet division on Sunday.

What Special Facilities Arranged for Families at Lahore Parks?

With the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, the special arrangements have been finalized to provide citizens with a safe and enjoyable recreational environment at major parks across Lahore.

The officials said that the preparations have been completed in line with the vision of Maryam Nawaz to ensure families can celebrate Eid in a secure and pleasant atmosphere.

Managing Director of the Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore (PHA), Raja Mansoor Ahmed, said special arrangements have been made in the city’s A-category parks to manage the expected rush of visitors during the Eid holidays. Security and discipline will be strictly maintained to facilitate families visiting with children.

Family-friendly parks to visit in Lahore during Eid

Greater Iqbal Park

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park

Bagh-e-Jinnah

Jilani Park (Race Course Park)

Jallo Botanical Garden

Affordable Food and Facilities for Families

The officials have also directed that park canteens must strictly follow the officially approved prices to prevent overcharging visitors during the holiday rush. This step aims to make park visits affordable for families celebrating Eid.