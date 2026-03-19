New Sui Gas Supply Timings announced for Eidul Fitr 2026

LAHORE – Good news for public ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as Sui Southern Gas Company released a special gas supply schedule for the festive occasion, bringing relief to millions of consumers.

According to the spokesperson, gas will not be suspended on Chand Raat. There will be uninterrupted gas supply throughout the night, allowing people to prepare meals and complete Eid preparations without any disruption.

Not only that, gas supply will continue without interruption until 12:00 midnight on the first day of Eid, ensuring citizens can fully enjoy the celebrations.

However, it has also been announced that gas supply will be suspended from 12:00 midnight to 6:00 AM between the first and second day of Eid. Citizens are advised to plan accordingly for this short interruption.

The company said new schedule has been introduced to maintain gas pressure and ensure better overall supply.

Gas will be fully available on Chand Raat and during Eid days, but households should prepare in advance for the overnight suspension between the two Eid days.