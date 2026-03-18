Saudi Arabia Shawwal moon, Eid ul Fitr 2026 updates as committee meets today

JEDDAH –Authorities in Saudi Arabia will observe the Shawwal moon today to determine the end of the holy month of Ramadan and start of the Eidul Fitr 2026 festivities.

The final announcement regarding the moon sighting will be made after reviewing testimonies submitted by observers across the country.

If the moon is not sighted, Thursday will mark the 30th day of fasting, and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on March 20.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged citizens to report any confirmed sighting of the moon to the nearest court and officially record their testimony.

Ramadan began in Saudi Arabia and most Arab countries on February 18 this year. The sighting of the Shawwal moon will determine the conclusion of the fasting month and the beginning of Eid celebrations.

Eid Holidays 2026

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced the Eid ul Fitr 2026 holiday for private and government sector employees across the Kingdom.

The public holiday will start on Wednesday, March 18, which corresponds to 29th of Ramadan, 1447 AH, and will last four days for all employees.

Shawwal Moon Predictions

Astronomical experts, quoted by UAE Barq and referencing the International Astronomy Center, have suggested that observing the new crescent on March 18 is highly improbable.

They explained that the moon is expected to set before sunset, while the conjunction will occur later in the evening, preventing any chance of visibility.

Based on these calculations, the holy month of Ramadan is likely to run its full 30 days, with Eid ul Fitr expected to be observed on Friday, March 20.