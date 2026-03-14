Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: What is expected date for moon sighting?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Meteorology Department has issued a forecast for the Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting, indicating that it will likely be impossible to sight the moon on March 19.

Deputy Director of the Meteorology Department, Anjum Nazir, said that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on March 19 to observe the moon.

However, he explained that the moon’s age at sunset will be approximately 12 hours, whereas scientifically a moon needs to be at least 14 hours old to be visible even through a telescope. He added that a 12-hour-old moon cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Nazir also noted that this year Ramadan is expected to complete 30 days, and the first day of Shawwal, marking Eid-ul-Fitr, is likely to fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The official announcement, however, will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after careful observation.

The Meteorology Department urged the public to wait for the official declaration before celebrating Eid, emphasizing that moon sighting depends on scientific calculations as well as local visibility conditions.