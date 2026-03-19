China pushes Dialogue as Pakistan–Afghanistan Ceasefire offers Diplomatic Opening

BEIJING – China welcomed the recent temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, describing it as a “positive step” toward de-escalation in a region long plagued by tensions and cross-border hostilities.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both neighboring countries must exercise restraint and avoid any further escalation. Beijing urged Islamabad and Kabul to return to the negotiating table and work toward a permanent ceasefire, stressing that sustained dialogue remains the only viable path to lasting peace and regional stability.

According to the Chinese side, resolving disputes through peaceful discussions is essential, and China, along with other friendly nations, stands ready to continue facilitating mediation efforts to help bridge differences between the two sides.

The announcement comes at a crucial moment, as Islamabad and Kabul have both agreed to a temporary suspension of hostilities ahead of Eid al-Fitr. The truce marks a rare pause in ongoing tensions, which have seen intermittent clashes and military operations in recent months.

Pakistan’s Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed that the decision to halt operations was made in observance of Eid al-Fitr and followed requests from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. The ceasefire is set to remain in effect from the night between March 18 and 19 until the night between March 23 and 24, offering a brief window of calm in an otherwise volatile environment.

On the Afghan side, Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also announced a temporary cessation of operations against Pakistan. In a message posted on X, he stated that the pause in “Operation Rejection of Injustice” was similarly tied to the Eid al-Fitr occasion.

He further noted that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar had all played a role in requesting both parties to consider the humanitarian and religious significance of the period.

With both nations aligning on a temporary truce under international encouragement, the development is being viewed as a cautiously optimistic breakthrough. However, the durability of this ceasefire—and whether it can evolve into meaningful negotiations, remains uncertain, as regional stakeholders watch closely for signs of either renewed conflict or a sustained path toward reconciliation.