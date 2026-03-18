Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20 in Saudi Arabia as Shawwal Moon Not Sighted

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in the Kingdom, pushing Eid celebrations to Friday, March 20.

After high-level meetings at observatories across multiple cities and a nationwide appeal by Supreme Court urging citizens to spot the crescent, not a single confirmed sighting was reported.

This unexpected development means Ramadan will complete 30 days, and 1st Shawwal 1447 AH will now fall on Friday, delaying the much-anticipated Eid festivities.

The announcement has sparked widespread attention across the Muslim world, as millions now adjust their plans in line with Saudi Arabia’s decision.

Eid Moon Sighting in Pakistan

Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast that Eidul Fitr 1447 AH is expected to fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026, as the chances of spotting the Shawwal crescent on March 19 remain extremely low.

According to Suparco, the new moon for Shawwal 1447 AH is expected to be born at 6:23 a.m. on March 19. By the time the sun sets that evening, the moon will be only 12 hours and 41 minutes old, leaving a mere 28-minute window between sunset and moonset along Pakistan’s coastal belt — conditions deemed unfavorable for visual observation.

“Given these astronomical parameters, the likelihood of sighting the Shawwal crescent on March 19 is very low,” the statement said, adding that 1st Shawwal 1447 AH is therefore anticipated on March 21, marking the official end of Ramazan.

However, Suparco stressed that the final decision rests with the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan, the only authority authorized to declare the beginning of Islamic months based on verified witness reports and moon sightings from across the nation.

Adding weight to Suparco’s forecast, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also predicted that Ramazan would likely complete 30 full days, as astronomical analysis shows virtually no chance of seeing the Shawwal moon on March 19.

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