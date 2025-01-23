AGL46▲ 2.46 (0.06%)AIRLINK192.99▼ -1.84 (-0.01%)BOP9.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.76▲ 0.4 (0.05%)DCL9.36▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML44.5▲ 2.62 (0.06%)DGKC108.81▲ 1.02 (0.01%)FCCL40.3▲ 1.72 (0.04%)FFL16.78▲ 0.33 (0.02%)HUBC132.5▲ 0.75 (0.01%)HUMNL13.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.6▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.62▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF46.75▲ 1.36 (0.03%)NBP61.5▲ 1.08 (0.02%)OGDC213.9▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PAEL40.45▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PIBTL8.42▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL182.39▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL41.91▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PTC24.7▲ 0.14 (0.01%)SEARL104.5▲ 1.97 (0.02%)TELE8.87▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL34.4▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TPLP12.76▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.69▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TRG66.21▲ 0.81 (0.01%)UNITY32.36▼ -0.05 (0.00%)WTL1.77▲ 0.07 (0.04%)

Rakhi Sawant announces visit to Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

LAHORE – Indian actress and model Rakhi Sawant announced that she is coming to Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir.

Rakhi Sawant shared a video on the social media where she could be seen at an airport with her luggage.

Expressing her admiration for the Pakistani actress, she said, “I am coming to Pakistan and want to stay at Hania Aamir’s house,”.

 

Rakhi further added, “I want to meet Pakistan’s biggest stars including Hania and Nargis, that’s why I’m visiting Pakistan. Hania, come pick me up from the airport!,”.

The exchange of video messages between Rakhi Sawant and Hania Aamir went viral on the social media, sparking hilarious reactions from users.

 

Many social media users jokingly told Hania, “Rakhi is coming to Pakistan, you should leave!,”.

Responding to Rakhi’s message, Hania Aamir humorously said, “My life used to be so dull but then Rakhi Sawant entered it. Rakhi Ji, I’m coming to pick you up from the airport!,”.

Web Desk Staff

