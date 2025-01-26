AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Drought alert issued for Sindh due to scarce rainfall

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a drought alert for various districts in Sindh, including Karachi, due to scarce rainfall.According to the PMD, the current season has seen a 52% decrease in rainfall in Sindh, raising concerns about drought.The PMD has predicted that the dry spell is likely to persist until February and March, exacerbating drought conditions.

Districts such as Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jamshoro are particularly at risk.To mitigate the effects of drought, the PMD has directed deputy commissioners in Karachi to take alternative arrangements, while district administrations in Khairpur and Tharparkar have been instructed to take precautionary measures.

 

 

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Sindh govt to ensure maximum utilisation of clean energy sources

  • Karachi

Nine international, domestic flights cancelled

  • Karachi

Explosion in oil tanker causes fire in Baldia Town

  • Karachi

Drought alert issued for Sindh due to scarce rainfall

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer