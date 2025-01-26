Drought alert issued for Sindh due to scarce rainfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a drought alert for various districts in Sindh, including Karachi, due to scarce rainfall.According to the PMD, the current season has seen a 52% decrease in rainfall in Sindh, raising concerns about drought.The PMD has predicted that the dry spell is likely to persist until February and March, exacerbating drought conditions.

Districts such as Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jamshoro are particularly at risk.To mitigate the effects of drought, the PMD has directed deputy commissioners in Karachi to take alternative arrangements, while district administrations in Khairpur and Tharparkar have been instructed to take precautionary measures.