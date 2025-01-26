Nine international, domestic flights cancelled

Nine international and domestic flights departing from Karachi Airport have been cancelled due to technical and operational reasons.According to schedule, SereneAir flight ER-522 from Karachi to Lahore has been cancelled, while SereneAir flight ER-504,502 from Karachi to Islamabad has also been cancelled, says in media reports. Tthe Karachi to Lahore AirSial flight PF-145 has been suspended, while the Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flight PF-123 was also cancelled.Further, the Karachi to Islamabad AirBlue flight PA-200 has been called off, and GulfAir flight GF-753 from Karachi was also cancelled.Similarly, the Karachi to Beijing AirChina flight CA-946 was cancelled, while the Karachi to Dubai Emirates flight EK-609 was also cancelled.