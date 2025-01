An explosion occurred in an old oil tanker near Quetta Maulana Hotel at Baldia Lucky Charhai in the Mochko area on Saturday, sparking a fire. Emergency services, including police, rescue teams, and fire brigade personnel, arrived at the scene.The blast, which disrupted traffic flow, reportedly originated from a tank filled with bitumen used for road construction. The force of the explosion ignited the bitumen, causing a fire and dislodging part of the tanker onto the road.