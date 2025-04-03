Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; isolated rain/drizzle likely

ISLAMABAD – Isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in the twin cities and at isolated places in the upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas on Thursday night.

On Friday and Saturday, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan. Maximum temperatures will be 02°C to 03°C above normal in Sindh and south Punjab.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25°C and 27°C on Friday and 26°C and 28°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25°C and 27°C on Friday and 26°C and 28°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, light rains, and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in the Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm): Cherat 08, Dir (upper 05, lower 01), Malam Jabba 03, Kalam, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Peshawar (AP) and Tahkt Bhai 01

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. Maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 44°C, and Tando Jam and Chhor at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 39 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 25 per cent.