Calculate Your April Electricity Bills After Big Relief In Power Tariff
KARACHI – Pakistani power consumers get relief as Electricity Rates have been lowered by Rs7.59, as the government passed on relief after major overhaul in the system.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made key announcement in electricity rates as the new power tariff reduction is expected to bring substantial savings to millions of consumers, helping people save thousands in upcoming summer season.

Electricity Relief Package 

Category Old Price New Price  Price Cut 
Domestic  Rs 48.70 Rs 37.64 Rs 7.41
Industrial  Rs 58.50 Rs 40.51 Rs 7.59

How Much Will You Save on April Electricity Bill?

Here is the breakdown for consumers as per their electricity usage in upcoming month after revision of rates.

For Domestic Consumers

Usage  200 Units 300 Units 500 Units
Old Rate  Rs 9,740 Rs 14,610 Rs 24,350
New Rate  Rs 7,528 Rs 11,292 Rs 18,820
Savings  Rs 2,212 Rs 3,318 Rs 5,530

For Industrial Users

Usage  Old Rate  New Rate  Savings
1,000 Units Rs 58,500 Rs 40,510 Rs 17,990
3,000 Units Rs 175,500 Rs 121,530 Rs 53,970

NOTE: These Rates are for Base Tariff and without Taxes. Electricity Bill comes with Power Duty, General Sales Tax (GST), PTV License Fee, Financing Cost Surcharge, Fuel Price Adjustment, Income Tax, Sales Tax, along with other Taxes.

Electricity Relief Package 2025

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that convincing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve the reduction was a challenging task, but the government worked diligently to achieve this.

The premier further emphasized the need for structural reforms to address electricity theft, which costs the country billions.

The move comes after a series of economic measures, including maintaining petroleum prices, and is seen as a major step toward alleviating financial pressures on households and businesses.

Sharif called the tariff reduction as Eid gift to Pakistanis, underscoring its importance for boosting industries, agriculture, and exports.

What are new electricity unit rates for households, industries in Pakistan? 

Web Desk (Lahore)

