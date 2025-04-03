Mohsin Naqvi appointed President of Asian Cricket Council

KARACHI – Pakistan has been awarded the prestigious presidency of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), with Cricket chief Chairman Mohsin Naqvi set to assume the coveted role.

The decision was made during a virtual meeting of ACC Executive Committee, with Naqvi’s appointment marking key achievement for Pakistan in the international cricketing arena.

Asian Cricket Council is also expected to make an official announcement in coming days, further cementing Pakistan’s leadership role in region’s cricketing affairs.

Naqvi’s new position strengthens Pakistan’s influence in the governance of cricket in Asia and reflects the country’s growing prominence in the sport at the regional level.

In Feb 2024, Mohsin Naqvi was elected Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman for three-year term. He also runs a leading news network in Pakistan.

Asian Cricket Council

Asian Cricket Council was formed in 80s, and comprised 30 member associations. Initially founded as the Asian Cricket Conference, the ACC’s headquarters have moved several times. After being based in Colombo, Sri Lanka, it relocated to UAE in 2019, near the International Cricket Council (ICC) office.

The cricket body runs development programs supporting coaching, umpiring, and sports medicine across its member nations, funded through revenue from major tournaments like the Asia Cup, Under-19 Asia Cup, and Women’s Asia Cup.