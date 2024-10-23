Turkish Aerospace Industries Headquarters in Ankara hit by terror attack; Several dead

ANKARA – Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS headquarters has been hit by a terror attack that caused deaths and injuries.

International media said the premises were rocked by blast and gunfire, which was captured in live footage. Emergency responders, including police and medical teams, swiftly arrived at the scene to assist.

Initial reports said multiple assailants arrived in a taxi with long-barreled rifle and stormed the place. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the attack and mentioned casualties but did not shared details.

An investigation into the attack has been initiated by an Ankara prosecutor, according to Anadolu News Agency.

For the unversed, TUSAS plays a significant role in Turkey’s defense industry, covering a vast area of 4 million square meters.

More Updates to Follow…