Aiman, Muneeb’s daughter Meerab recites Kalma Tayyeba in heartwarming viral video

KARACHI – One of the most beloved couples in the drama industry, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, often include their fans in their moments of joy — and one such recent moment has taken social media by storm.

A video is going viral showing their daughter, Meerab Muneeb, sweetly reciting the Kalma Tayyeba.

With innocence and charm, little Meerab recites the entire Kalma Tayyaba, and her soft, heartfelt pronunciation has touched the hearts of viewers.

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans showering blessings and warm wishes for Meerab.

The fans also praised Aiman and Muneeb for the way they are raising their daughter and introducing her to basic Islamic teachings at such a young age.

The fans and the social media fans emphasized that a parent’s foremost responsibility is to raise their children with strong moral and Islamic values.