AGL70.79▲ 2.5 (0.04%)AIRLINK170.8▲ 13.39 (0.09%)BOP10.61▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY8.6▲ 0.28 (0.03%)DCL8.65▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML43.39▲ 1.08 (0.03%)DGKC132.55▲ 5.72 (0.05%)FCCL47.59▲ 0.86 (0.02%)FFL15.32▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC138.8▲ 4.79 (0.04%)HUMNL13▲ 0.48 (0.04%)KEL4.53▲ 0.32 (0.08%)KOSM5.6▲ 0.21 (0.04%)MLCF63.15▲ 2.27 (0.04%)NBP78.2▲ 1.56 (0.02%)OGDC215.4▲ 6.88 (0.03%)PAEL44.5▲ 3.72 (0.09%)PIBTL10.42▲ 0.44 (0.04%)PPL174.3▲ 5.53 (0.03%)PRL36.53▲ 1.5 (0.04%)PTC23.61▲ 0.62 (0.03%)SEARL95.11▲ 2.01 (0.02%)TELE7.25▲ 0.3 (0.04%)TOMCL33.7▲ 0.72 (0.02%)TPLP10.3▲ 0.3 (0.03%)TREET21.79▲ 0.8 (0.04%)TRG63.53▲ 2.86 (0.05%)UNITY26.7▲ 1.37 (0.05%)WTL1.34▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Aiman, Muneeb’s daughter Meerab recites Kalma Tayyeba in heartwarming viral video

Aiman Muneebs Daughter Meerab Recites Kalma Tayyeba In Heartwarming Viral Video
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – One of the most beloved couples in the drama industry, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, often include their fans in their moments of joy — and one such recent moment has taken social media by storm.

A video is going viral showing their daughter, Meerab Muneeb, sweetly reciting the Kalma Tayyeba.

With innocence and charm, little Meerab recites the entire Kalma Tayyaba, and her soft, heartfelt pronunciation has touched the hearts of viewers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans showering blessings and warm wishes for Meerab.

The fans also praised Aiman and Muneeb for the way they are raising their daughter and introducing her to basic Islamic teachings at such a young age.

The fans and the social media fans emphasized that a parent’s foremost responsibility is to raise their children with strong moral and Islamic values.

Minahil Malik leaked videos go viral online, causing outrage

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Lifestyle

Minahil Malik faces backlash from ‘ex-Boyfriend’ amid video leaks controversy

  • Lifestyle

Sanwal Khan Esakhelvi redefines Punjabi Romance with ‘Bliss’

  • Lifestyle

Actress Dananeer Mobeen breaks silence on marriage rumors with Ahad Raza Mir

  • Lifestyle

Saba Qamar’s Eid look steals the show as fans celebrate her timeless beauty

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer