Deadly Blast in Balochistan Turbat kills four; SSP among dozens injured

QUETTA – Violence revisited restive Balochistan on Saturday as a powerful blast rocked the Turbat, killing at least four people while 32 others suffered injuries.

The death toll could move up as some of the injured are said to be in critical condition, while exact nature of the blast is still under probe. Clips aired on local TV show massive flame engulfing a moving passenger bus moments after explosion, as several vehicles were passing through the area.

It was learnt that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zohaib Mohsin, who heads the Serious Crime Wing. Six of his family members were also affected by the blast. The police confirmed that Mohsin and his family were traveling through the area when the explosion took place.

Balochistan, the country’s sparsely populated region, saw hundreds of deaths amid rise in such attacks.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack on a convoy in Turbat. The group confirmed their involvement and promised a detailed statement soon. Balochistan government officials said SSP suffered minor injuries, and investigations are ongoing.

CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow for the loss of innocent lives and offering condolences to the victims’ families, emphasizing the government’s solidarity during this tragic time.