Honda Pridor Zero Markup Installment Plans 2025

Get Honda Pridor in Pakistan with easy and affordable installment plans, as several banks are offering bike as low as Rs9,683 monthly payment.

The bike is available with flexible payments, zero and low-interest rates, and quick approval with Bank Alfalah.

Honda Pridor Installment Plans 2025

Payment Term Installment Amount 3 months 69,633 No Markup 6 months 34,817 No Markup 9 months 27,076 12 months 21,274 18 months 15,473 24 months 12,576 36 months 9,683

For a 3-month term, the monthly installment is Rs69,633 (zero markup). If the payment term is extended to 6 months, the monthly installment reduces to 34,817; its with no markup.

A 9-month plan would cost 27,076 per month, while the 12-month option lowers the installment to 21,274. For longer terms, the monthly payments continue to lower to 9,683 for 3 Year plan.

Honda Pridor has remained in market for more than a decade as the 100cc carved a niche despite not being a top seller like the CD70 or Yamaha YBR125. The two wheeler is famous for its modern design, 4-stroke overhead camshaft engine, and fuel efficiency, it appeals to budget-conscious riders.

For the unversed, Pridor is an upgraded version of CD 100, it is Powered by a 100cc 4-stroke OHC engine, offering durability, comfort, and competitive performance. The bike is decent option for daily commutes and long-distance rides. With a sleek design, comfortable ride, and easy handling, the Pridor competes against bikes like the Suzuki GD 110S, Road Prince RP 110, and Unique UD 100, offering advantages such as a larger fuel tank, lighter weight, and affordability. However, its resale value tends to depreciate quickly.