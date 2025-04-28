WATCH: Over 50 injured as Petrol-Laden truck explodes in Balochistan’s Nushki

QUETTA – A massive explosion in Petrol Truck rocked Nushki Terminal as over fifty people suffered injuries, prompting authorities to declare an emergency.

The horrific blast was captured on camera, showing a petrol-laden vehicle erupting in massive fireball near bustling terminal in Nushki, injuring dozens of people. The truck was parked at terminal, and suddenly caught fire, drawing a large crowd before it exploded, causing widespread chaos and panic.

Nushki Blast

Local hospitals became overwhelmed with influx of casualties, prompting activation of emergency protocols to manage situation. Several of the injured victims are reported to be in critical condition, with plans underway to transfer the most severely burned individuals to specialized burn units in the provincial capital.

The exact cause remains under investigation as authorities have launched a probe into the incident but have already issued a warning, emphasizing the danger posed by bystanders gathering near flammable vehicles during such emergencies.

The incident also raised concerns over safety protocols at terminals and the risks associated with fuel-laden vehicles in busy areas.