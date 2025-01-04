Islamabad Schools Winter Vacations Extension Latest Update here

ISLAMABAD – Winter Vacations are coming to an end as classes are set to resume from next week in capital city Islamabad, but the chilling weather sparked different speculations including extension of holidays.

As winter break come to a close, several posts in WhatsApp and Facebook groups claimed that winter holidays will be extended amid very cold weather in morning time. The misleading claims caused concerns among students and parents, prompting response from relevant authorities.

Amid the buzz, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority cleared air on the matter, saying all private schools in the metropolis will reopen on Monday, January 6, 2025, and assured that there will be no extension.

For clarification, let it be known that schools under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will start classes on January 9, 2025.

Authorities also requested people to rely on official updates and avoid taking information from social media, as the rumors have caused unnecessary panic.

Earlier this week, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) authorities extended winter vacations due to biting cold weather while schools in Lahore, and parts of Punjab will start from January 13.