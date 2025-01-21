Punjab EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers

LAHORE—The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has made uniforms mandatory for on-duty field officers from February 1, 2025.

According to a notification issued by Punjab EPA Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, wearing a prescribed uniform will be mandatory for the on-duty field officers up to the rank of Senior Inspectors.

However, it will be optional for the on-duty field officers above the rank of Senior Inspector.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 5(4) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997, (I) do hereby declare all the Deputy Directors (Field), Assistant Directors (Field), Senior Inspectors, Inspectors and Field Assistants as ‘authorised officers’ under the Punjab Environmental Protection (Motor Vehicles) Rules 2013”, reads the notification.

“Consequent to this, it shall be mandatory for all the authorised officers up to the ranks of Senior Inspectors to wear the prescribed uniform while on duty. Wearing the prescribed uniform by the ranks above Senior Inspector shall be optional.

“This order shall come into force with effect from 01.02.2025 (Saturday). Any contravention against this order shall attract disciplinary proceedings against the delinquent officer under PEEDA 2006”, the notification further reads.