CBD Punjab, Green Tourism to jointly revolutionize tourism in Pakistan

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (CBD Punjab) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Tourism (Pvt) Ltd. to promote sustainable development and green tourism initiatives across Pakistan.

This significant agreement marks a major step towards incorporating eco-friendly practices into urban and tourism development in the country. The MoU was signed by Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Chief Operating Officer of CBD Punjab, and Umer Farooq Hayat, Chief Executive Officer of Green Tourism (Pvt) Ltd., in the presence of Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Managing Director of Green Tourism (Pvt).

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from CBD Punjab, including Barrister Bilal Afzal Khokhar, Executive Director Legal, and Waseem Siddiq, Director Marketing.

This partnership reflects the shared vision of CBD Punjab and Green Tourism to promote sustainable growth while preserving cultural heritage and natural resources.

The collaboration aims to revitalize underutilized tourism destinations by developing and promoting lesser-known sites in alignment with global best practices. Both organizations are committed to sustainable tourism through the implementation of eco-friendly initiatives that safeguard cultural heritage and natural beauty.

A key focus will be improving tourism infrastructure by upgrading facilities and enhancing accessibility, which will attract both domestic and international tourists. This initiative is expected to stimulate local economies by creating employment opportunities and driving economic growth through tourism-led projects. Collaborative promotional efforts will also be launched to enhance visibility and attract investors and stakeholders to these initiatives.

The MoU outlines a framework for joint efforts to adopt renewable energy systems, implement innovative waste management solutions, and design eco-friendly infrastructure. Additionally, community awareness programs will be launched to raise awareness about environmental conservation and the role of sustainable tourism in economic development.

Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, COO of CBD Punjab, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership represents a crucial milestone for CBD Punjab’s vision to integrate sustainability into urban and tourism development. Together, we are dedicated to enhancing tourism infrastructure and promoting eco-friendly practices that will not only uplift Pakistan’s tourism sector but also contribute to environmental preservation and economic growth.”

Umer Farooq Hayat, CEO of Green Tourism (Pvt) Ltd., echoed this sentiment, adding, “This MoU reflects our shared commitment to sustainable tourism development in Pakistan. By combining our expertise with CBD Punjab’s vision, we aim to safeguard Pakistan’s rich natural and cultural heritage while unlocking its vast potential for eco-friendly tourism.