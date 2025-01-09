PTI hatching conspiracy against country, institutions: Rana

Says no pressure for Imran’s release

Blasting the PTI over “anti-state propaganda” on social media, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the former ruling party was “hatching conspiracy against the country and the state institutions”.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah said that the Imran Khan founded party was trying to create political instability in the country. He said that the anti-government propaganda was launched under a plan.

The Adviser to Prime Minister said there was no pressure from anywhere for Imran Khan’s release.

He revealed that the ongoing negotiations between the PTI and the government were stalled due to the unavailability of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the country.

Sanaullah said the NA speaker was on a foreign tour, adding that talks would resume as soon as he returns to the country.

Blasting the former ruling party, the PM’s aide said that PTI was spreading the “narrative of lies” on social media platforms.

Referring to PTI’s claims about causalities during the November 26 protest and facilities to incarcerated former prime minister Imran in Central Jail Rawalpindi, he said that the Khan-founded party was spreading false propaganda deliberately.

Taking a dig at the PTI, he said the former ruling party shared a picture of a Palestinian ambulance on social media, claiming that their supporters were being killed.

The former security czar said Aleema Khan — the PTI founder’s sister — had claimed that a plan was being prepared to poison the former prime minister in jail.

But in a recent leaked video, she was talking about politics and political mileage, he added.

“The PTI founder is being provided all the facilities as per the jail manual.”

The PM’s aide accused the PTI of hatching conspiracy against the country and the state institutions.

False propaganda is being spread against the government under a well-thought-out plan, he said, adding: “PTI is trying to create political instability in the country.”

They didn’t have evidence in support of their claims but social media propaganda, he added.

The PM’s aide said that the probably PTI would not share their demands in writing.

Responding to a question, he clarified that the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption reference against the ex-premier and his wife had nothing to do with the dialogue process. He stressed the need for national dialogue to defuse political tensions in the country.