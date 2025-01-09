Imran permits PTI to submit demands in written form

Gives go-ahead to continue talks

Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has directed his party’s negotiation team to continue holding talks with the government, Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Wednesday.

The breakthrough came after the PTI negotiation team finally met the former prime minister at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

“PTI founder has directed to continue the talks and has given permission to submit [party’s] both demands in writing to the government committee,” said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while speaking to the media outside the Adiala jail.

Gohar said that the party will participate in the third session of talks with the government.

The development comes as the PTI leaders including Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar and Sher Afzal Marwat, met the former prime minister in a courtroom at Adiala facility.

Speaking on the future of parleys with the government, Gohar said that the party would now present its demands in writing.

On the issue of the negotiation committee’s meeting with Imran, the PTI chairman said that he has told them to hold one more round of talks if they are not allowed to meet him.

Stressing that the PTI didn’t want the negotiations to be derailed on the issue of written demands, the PTI chief recalled that they had established good contact with the government before November 2024. However, he lamented, the matter didn’t progress after that.

Barrister Gohar also ruled out the possibility that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi or anyone else had called for Imran’s release and clarified that there has been no discussion to shift him somewhere else.

“The PTI founder has said that they would welcome any invitations from any country,” remarked Gohar.

“[However] we have said ‘absolutely not’ to the United States before, if there is interference, we will say so in the future as well,” he added.

Separately, an Anti-Terrorism Court, while conducting a hearing at the Adiala jail, approved Imran’s request for a medical examination and allowed him to talk to his sons.