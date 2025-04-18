UK to continue expanding ties with Pakistan in multiple sectors: Jane Marriott

Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2025

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott while highlighting her country’s long-term relations with Pakistan based on mutual respect and cooperation has reiterated that the United Kingdom is eager to expand investment in Pakistan and views its strategic partnership with Pakistan as “two sides of the same coin.”

Speaking at the 8th Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2025 on its concluding day (Thursday) as keynote speaker, Jane Marriott highlighted the strength of the bilateral trade and noted, “Pakistan and the UK have a trade volume of £4.4 billion, which we aim to increase to £10 billion in the near future.”

She expressed gratitude to the organizers for making her part of the Leaders in Islamabad Summit which she called an important platform that highlights Pakistan’s business potential and brings together “brilliant minds and meaningful conversations focused on impactful solutions.”

She said the UK was currently the world’s largest provider of financial services, the second-largest business services provider, and the third-largest global economy.

She also emphasized that the UK was already investing across key sectors in Pakistan, including health, education, and engineering.

Pakistan, she said, was a country of the young people brimming with huge potential. With mutual collaboration, its economy can reach $2 trillion, she said.

She also praised Pakistan’s recent economic reforms, which she said were acknowledged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The UK commends Pakistan’s reforms and stands ready to support further improvement,” she added. She also shared that the UK was working on a $45 million macroeconomic reform programme in Pakistan and was investing in clean and green energy reforms in the power sector.