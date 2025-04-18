Pakistan Financial Literacy Week: SBP arranges walks in major cities

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) arranged walks in 16 major cities on Friday in connection with Pakistan Financial literacy Week 2025.

The purpose of the Walk was to promote financial literacy among women, youth and kids through awareness.

People from all segments of society participated in the walk arranged by the SBP in collaboration with commercial banks, educational institutions and other partner organisations.

SBP Executive Director, Syed Samar Husnain and Managing Director Maraj Mehmood addressed the participants of the walk held at Karachi University.