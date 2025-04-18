AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pakistan Financial Literacy Week: SBP arranges walks in major cities

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) arranged walks in 16 major cities on Friday in connection with Pakistan Financial literacy Week 2025.

The purpose of the Walk was to promote financial literacy among women, youth and kids through awareness.

People from all segments of society participated in the walk arranged by the SBP in collaboration with commercial banks, educational institutions and other partner organisations.

SBP Executive Director, Syed Samar Husnain and Managing Director Maraj Mehmood addressed the participants of the walk held at Karachi University.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business

Sui Northern Gas Company asks OGRA to increase Rs735 per MMBTU in gas prices

  • Business

UK to continue expanding ties with Pakistan in multiple sectors: Jane Marriott

  • Business, Featured

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves fall by $127 million

  • Business, Featured

Unique School, Chai Studio among 113 sealed in Lahore

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer