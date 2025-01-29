Car/Jeep driving license fee update for up to 5 years in Punjab

LAHORE – The City Traffic Police have shared the fee structure for valid driving license for car/jeep category as the department has intensified action against those riding vehicles without a license.

All eligible citizens are required to obtain the driving license by clearing the theoretical, practical and medical tests in order to drive vehicles on the roads.

The traffic officials can demand the license from drivers anytime for verification and they can issue tickets or challans to them for not carrying the document.

Car, Jeep Driving License Fee

The traffic police said Rs150 will be charged in wake of Test fee from each applicant. Furthermore, the fee for one-year driving license stands at Rs1,980 while it will be Rs3,330 for two years.

If you want to obtain a driving license with three-year validity, you will have to pay Rs4,680 in wake of fee. Similarly, the department charges Rs6,030 for four years and Rs7,380 for five years.

Download e-Driving License on mobile phone

Citizens of Punjab need to simply visit the website; http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk. You will find the e-license option on the home page.

After selecting the e-license option, you need to add your CNIC number and date of birth. Later, click the download button and you will get the PDF copy of the license.