Missing Persons Commission head Faqir Muhammad Khokhar dies in Lahore

LAHORE – The head of Missing Persons Commission, former Justice Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, passed away in Lahore on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old former judge had been under treatment at the Services Hospital in Punjab capital for several days.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court stated that his funeral prayer will be offered after Asr prayer in Lahore.

Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar had replaced retired Justice Javed Iqbal as head of the commission.

The commission was set up in 2011 to trace the missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible.

