Canada to axe 3lac Jobs for Foreign Workers amid changes in Immigration Policy

OTTAWA – Major blow to foreigners planning to travel Canada for work purpose as the government made major changes to country’s immigration policies, with focus on planning to cut immigration numbers starting next year.

The government is making stern policies due to the housing crisis amid soaring demand and limited supply, specifically in major cities. The recent announcement was made amid growing public concerns over housing affordability in the country of around 40 million.

A social media post shared by the Canadian Prime Minister said there will be fewer temporary foreign workers in Canada. Stricter regulations will require companies to demonstrate why they can’t prioritize hiring Canadian workers first.

Trudeau-led government also chalked out plan to cut international students by one-third in 2024, with an additional 10pc cut expected next year. The number of both students and professionals is expected cut down by around 30,000.

The new development comes amid discussions of Canadian authorities accepting too many immigrants, which affected the economy.

Web Desk (Lahore)

