Elon Musk’s child count can be over 100 instead of 14

WASHINGTON – A shocking revelation has come to light about Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest people in the world and the visionary behind space exploration.

Until now, it was believed that Musk had 14 children but recent reports suggested that the actual number could be much higher, possibly over 100.

Elizabeth Brunn, a writer for The Atlantic, made this claim during a conversation on the podcast “Civility,”. She referred to a report by The Wall Street Journal, which cited sources suggesting that Musk’s children might number as high as 100 or even more.

Brunn confirmed that the number of Musk’s children is “definitely more than 14.”

According to Brunn, there are four women known to have had children with Musk, but recent information suggests that this number could be five, especially if conservative social media influencer Ashley Saint Clair is included in the list.

Interestingly, it is reported that Musk has reportedly made his children’s mothers sign strict Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs). Co-host of the “Civility” podcast, Alison Kemerth, revealed that Musk pays large sums of money to these women in exchange for their silence, and he does not hesitate to take legal action if any confidentiality breaches occur. According to Brunn, Ashley Saint Clair was reportedly paid $15 million and given a monthly residential stipend of $100,000 to remain silent.

Another important issue was raised during the conversation was the Republican Party, which has long championed “family values”, remains silent about Musk’s lifestyle. Kemerth questioned how Musk’s behavior, including refusing to acknowledge some of his children and rejecting the signing of several birth certificates, could be reconciled with the notion of family values.

Brunn clarified that Musk’s goal is not to build a traditional family but rather he has a different vision. Musk has repeatedly stated that the declining birth rate poses a threat to human civilization and that he hopes highly intelligent individuals will have more children.

Elon Musk’s private life is nothing short of a movie plot.

His first wife, Justine Wilson, gave birth to a son, Nevada, who tragically passed away at just 10 weeks old. Afterward, they had twins, Vivian and Griffin, followed by three more children Kai, Saxon and Damian.

After their divorce in 2008, Musk married actress Talulah Riley twice and later divorced her.

Musk then had three children with singer Grimes: a son, X Æ A-12, a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, and another sonTechno Mechanicus. Additionally, Musk has four children with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia, and son Sylvan Lakeris.

The latest addition to Musk’s family is a son named Romulus, born in early 2025 to Ashley Saint Clair.