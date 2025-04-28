FACT CHECK: Debunking Fake resignation Letters of Pakistan Army Officers amid war tensions

ISLAMABAD – Fake resignation letters of Pakistan Army officers surfaced online but it turned out to be a disinformation campaign amid soaring Pakistan-India Tensions.

A new wave of disinformation emerged on X and other social sites, as Indian operatives pushed fake resignation letters allegedly from Pakistan Army officers. These documents, riddled with errors, appear to be part of a deliberate campaign aimed at sowing confusion and undermining the trust in Pakistan’s military leadership.

Upon closer inspection, these resignation letters were found to be full of mistakes. One of the most glaring errors was the use of “Pakistan Jindabad”. Also, Major General Faisal Mahmood was mentioned as DG Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), a position currently held by Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif.

Pakistan Army Resignations

The fake information campaign was widely shared online after deadly Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in which over two dozen civilians were killed.

In the aftermath of the attack, New Delhi quickly blamed Pakistan without offering substantial evidence. Indian social media accounts linked to intelligence-backed networks began circulating fabricated resignation letters from Pakistan Army officers in an apparent attempt to escalate the situation.

These inconsistencies have led analysts to label the letters as part of a wider propaganda effort. Experts argue that this misinformation is intended to destabilize Pakistan internally and escalate regional tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The disinformation campaign follows series of aggressive actions by India, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a crucial bilateral agreement between the two countries.

Islamabad condemned India’s actions, labeling them as hostile, and issued a firm rebuttal to the unfounded allegations. In retaliation, the Pakistani government has taken decisive steps, including the closure of the Wagah border and the expulsion of several Indian diplomats.

Pakistani government has called for vigilance against fake news and disinformation, urging both the public and the international community to be cautious, especially in times of heightened geopolitical tensions. Authorities have stressed the importance of verifying information before sharing it, particularly when it comes to national security matters.