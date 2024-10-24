London bound Indian Passenger Plane enters Pakistani Airspace amid Bomb Threat

NEW DELHI – An Indian passenger plane traveling from Ahmedabad to London faced a bomb threat, prompting immediate action from air traffic controllers.

Initial reports claimed that Indian air traffic control tower quickly approached Karachi region air traffic control for support in managing the alarming situation. In a coordinated effort, Pakistani air traffic controllers provided prompt assistance, working closely with their Indian counterparts through direct communication.

Pakistani air traffic successfully guided plane through Pakistani airspace. After leaving Pakistan, the flight continued its journey into Afghanistan’s airspace. Authorities are investigating the bomb threat, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

More Updates to follow…