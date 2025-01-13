Bushra Bibi’s bail pleas in three cases rejected

ISLAMABAD – A Sessions court on Monday rejected the applications of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking bail in three different cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka passed the order.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar and Defense Counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Defense Counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry submitted a request for exemption from personal appearance for Bushra Bibi. Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar informed the court that the bail bonds had not yet been submitted.

Judge Afzal Mujoka inquired from the defense counsel why the bail bonds had not been submitted.

Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry responded that the decision in the £190 million reference was expected, and Bushra Bibi had to visit Adiala Jail.

The court expressed displeasure and remarked that its orders were not being followed, leading to the rejection of all three interim bail applications.

The cases were registered against former First Lady Bushra Bibi regarding the protest held on November 26.

However, in a separate case filed at the Ramna police station, the court approved Bushra Bibi’s bail application until January 23.